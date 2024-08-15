J Balvin felt Will Smith's 'pain' during difficult moment: 'One of my biggest idols'

J Balvin is sharing his love and appreciation for Will Smith. The Colombian singer opened up about their friendship and his admiration for the actor following their collaboration at Coachella. The musician explained why he feels "connected" to the Hollywood star, and mentioned the controversial Oscars slap in 2022.

"You cannot judge a person for some mistakes," he said to Rolling Stone during his latest interview. "Will Smith has always been one of my biggest idols. Period. I feel really connected with him," the singer said, explaining that everyone makes mistakes and the actor deserved another chance after the complicated situation that took place at the Academy Awards.

© Arturo Holmes Will Smith and J Balvin perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California.

“A mistake cannot define who you are," he continued, "because if it’s like that, we all are bad.” He also told the publication that he felt connected to him during that moment. "I felt his pain because I was going through a similar situation when I felt that some part of the world was against me for mistakes."

“I think if there’s someone that has been through darkness and light publicly at this moment, it’s Will Smith." He said. "My inner child was screaming to have him in my show because there was no one better than him.”

Balvin went on to say that he is excited about the actor's success following 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.' "I’m happy right now for his new season, too [...] As I’m having a new season, he’s having his new season, and I salute that," he added.