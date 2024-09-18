Prince Harry to return to London for an event this month

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK at the end of the month. The Duke of Sussex will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 30.

"I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs," Harry said in a statement. "These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all."

"It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals," he added.

© Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images Prince Harry will be at the 2024 WellChild Awards on Sept. 30

Harry, who has been living in California since 2020, was in the UK last month for his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service. The Duke of Sussex became WellChild's Patron back in 2007. The national UK children’s charity noted in a press release that Harry "has provided invaluable help – equally in raising awareness and financial contributions – to ensure the charity can pursue its mission to improve the quality of life for seriously ill children and their families."

Before the 2024 WellChild Awards on Sept. 30, the Prince will meet with winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception. The royal dad of two will also attend the ceremony and present the Award for Inspirational Child and give a speech at the event.

The Prince's trip to the UK will follow his visit to New York. Harry will be in New York City during the UN General Assembly High-level Week (runs Sept. 23 through Sept. 27) and Climate Week (runs Sept. 22 through Sept. 29) "to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives." The Duke's spokesperson has previously shared that Harry will "participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst" during his trip, and will be "furthering the work" of his and wife Meghan Markle's nonprofit organization, the Archewell Foundation. The Duke will also be delivering a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 annual meeting.