The Miss Universe competition is around the corner, and soon will celebrate the diversity and the beauty of different cultures. The 2023 edition of Miss Universe comes with an intriguing twist in the form of contestants born in countries other than the ones they represent.

The beauty pageant will be held on November 18, 2023, and for the first time, it will take place in El Salvador. In addition to this, Telemundo and the Miss Universe Organization announced a multi-year agreement confirming the network as the official Spanish-language broadcaster of the competition in the United States.

Let’s look closely at some of these exceptional women vying for the coveted Miss Universe title.