Break up drama: Peso Pluma's ex Hanna Howell shares what happened after their split: 'To the next one'

Peso Pluma and his former romantic partner Hanna Howell ended things this summer, following a passionate brief romance. The pair shared some good moments together, with the model showing her support for the singer multiple times at his performances.

The former couple even got an adorable pup while they were together, and the singer gave her a series of gifts during their relationship. However, after their split Hanna decided to give back everything he had gifted her, sending him a strong message.

© TikTok

The model shared a video talking about what happened, describing it as "an insane relationship," and indicating that things did not end well between them. Hanna explained that she wanted to "return everything that [he] got [her]," and decided to ship everything in a box.

© TikTok

She included a note in the box that read, "For the next one," but the musician was not too happy about the message. "The day [he] got the package [he] returned it immediately back to [me], except without the note," she added.

© TikTok

"I hope that man frames that note or gives it to the next one," she concluded. But this is not all, as fans shared their confusion when she shared a 3-minute video showing photos and clips of their time together, including the tattoo she got of his name.

Fans are also wondering about the puppy and asking Hanna in the comments about what happened between them. "We need a podcast or something about this," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "I guess she’s looking back at the memories they made and she’s hurt by it."