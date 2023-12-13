Several artists are closing their tours a few weeks before the end of 2023, such as Marc Anthony, who enchanted Peruvians with his Viviendo Tour. Marc was accompanied by his inseparable wife, Nadia Ferreira, as he stopped by the South American country.

While Marc finalized the details of his concert, Nadia toured some of the most touristy spots in Lima, such as the Indian Handicraft Market, one of the most beautiful places in the area.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira delights with the all the quirky and complex crafts displayed at a Peruvian market

The model shared a glimpse of her visit to the market through her Instagram stories. She was fascinated by the color and variety of crafts available there. The 24-year-old model was dressed in dark pants and a leather biker jacket during her visit. She walked through the market’s aisles and likely left with one or more purchases, as it is nearly impossible to resist the allure of Peruvian crafts.

©@nadiaferreira



Marc Anthony and Tico Rega

Late at night, the beauty queen met her mentor, the choreographer and dancer Tico Rega. The producer was one of the experts who prepared Nadia for her training as Miss Universe, leaving her great lessons. The coach reunited with his student, and they both enjoyed Marc Anthony’s show from the first rows of the National Stadium of Peru. In addition, Rega had the opportunity to greet Marc backstage and exchange a few words with him before the show. Once it started, Rega and Nadia enjoyed the concert from start to finish.

Trip to Paraguay

After their time in Peru, Marc and Nadia will head to Argentina, where the salsero will perform in Buenos Aires at the José Amalfitani Stadium. Finally, the couple will travel to Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira’s native country.

This trip will be the second for both of them as a couple, and Marc will offer a concert in Asunción. In addition to being a trip for work, this will be the perfect reason for Nadia to reunite with her mother, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira, and her sister, Eli Ferreira, who is in the final stretch of her second pregnancy.

In 2024, Nadia’s sister will welcome a baby they will name Maximiliano. With this, the model will become an aunt for the second time since Eli is the mother of a boy named Mauricio.