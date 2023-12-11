Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s wife, reveals her upcoming trip to her country, Paraguay

After a week filled with commitments, such as the 10th edition of the Maestro Cares Gala in New York, Nadia Ferreira is now preparing for the holidays. This Christmas will be extra special as it will be the first time the couple celebrates these festivities with their new baby, Marc Anthony Junior. Through her social media, the model has already shared some of her plans for the upcoming weeks leading to the holidays.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

On Instagram, the model posted a video, sharing that despite the holiday season, she’s still busy with her husband. In mid-December, they’re heading to Paraguay as Marc wraps up his Viviendo Tour 2023 in Asunción. Maybe it’s a sweet gesture to his wife, who’s from Villarrica, Paraguay.

“It’s very special; he’s going to end the tour of the year in Paraguay. So, I want to see you all dancing salsa because I’ll be there. You can’t miss it,” the beauty queen said with excitement. Nadia did not specify if their baby would join them on this trip. However, this would be the perfect opportunity for their son to connect with his Paraguayan roots and meet the rest of his maternal family.

This trip will be the couple’s second time visiting South America together, as in August 2022, Nadia returned to her homeland to relinquish her Miss Paraguay title and crown her successor.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira con su mamá y hermana

During this trip, Nadia may also reunite with her sister, Eli Ferreira, who is expecting her second child. A few days ago, Eli celebrated her baby shower with loved ones and received many gifts for baby Maximiliano, who will be only a few months younger than his cousin, Marc Anthony Junior.

Eli Ferreira and her partner, Fernando Vázquez, are expecting their baby to be born in early 2024. So, Nadia will become an aunt again. Let’s remember that Eli is already the mother of Mauricio, a teenager. Therefore, Eli’s baby will be Nadia’s second nephew and the third grandchild for Ludy, Nadia’s mom.