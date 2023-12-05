Nadia Ferreira’s Sister, Eli, celebrates her baby shower

The Ferreira family is expanding! Just a few months after welcoming little Marc Anthony Junior, the Ferreiras are gearing up for another addition. This time, it’s not Nadia Ferreira and the Latin singer welcoming a new baby, but Nadia’s sister Eli Ferreira and her partner, Fernando Vázquez. The couple shared the news of their pregnancy last August, and now, a few months later, they are happily celebrating their baby shower.

©@eli__ferreira



Eli Ferreira will have a boy, whom they will name Maximiliano

On social media, Nadia Ferreira’s sister shared a peek of the celebration in their hometown, Villarrica, Paraguay—the same place Nadia grew up with their mother. Eli not only showcased the festivities with friends, but she also revealed the chosen name for their baby: Maximiliano, the future nephew of Nadia and Marc. “Baby shower🤰Waiting for Maximiliano 💙Thanks to the aunts for the love!!” Eli wrote alongside the post.

Below this, Ludy Ferreira, Nadia and Eli’s mother, joined the baby shower celebration for her third grandchild. “The most beautiful mommy,” commented Nadia’s mother. Although physically away, Ludy was virtually present at her daughter’s celebration. At the moment, she is in Miami, supporting Nadia and Marc while looking after little Marc Anthony Jr.

©@ludytferreira



Nadia Ferreira with her sister and nephew

Eli Ferreira’s baby will be born with her partner in early 2024. So, Nadia will become an aunt again. Let’s remember that Eli is already the mother of Mauricio, who is now entering his adolescence. Therefore, Eli’s baby will be Nadia’s second nephew and the third grandchild for Ludy, who can’t wait to hold the new baby in her arms.

Ludy expressed this sentiment after commenting on a gender reveal photo. “Congratulations, my life @eli__ferreira. I am the happiest grandmother in the world, I love having many grandchildren 🤗😍 Thank you, God, for so many blessings,” she wrote. Although Eli leads a life away from the spotlight, she is very close to her sister, and they have a beautiful relationship. Eli has been present at Nadia’s most important moments, such as her wedding day to Marc Anthony in January 2023 and her baby shower celebrated last May.

