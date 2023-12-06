Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira shine at the 10th annual Maestro Cares Gala

Marc Anthony and Henry Cardenas, co-founders of the Maestro Cares Foundation, celebrated their organization’s 10th annual gala in New York City. Hosted at the Cipriani restaurant on Wall Street, Marc attended the event with his wife, Nadia Ferreira, who looked stunning for the occasion. Over the course of the ceremony, the foundation recognized its contibutors and the charity work conducted over the past year, honoring artists like Queen Latifah, Eugenio Derbez, and the businessman Sam Nazarian.

©Maestro Cares



Henry Cardenas, Queen Latifah and Marc Anthony

Nadia wore a stunning black dress for the occasion, embroidered with stunning rocks and pearls on the back and front. She allowed her face and simple makeup to shine with her hairstyle, a lowbun with a part in the middle that was appropriately elegant and timeless. In the case of Marc, he wore an elegant dark blue suit. The couple walked down the red carpet together, posing for some photographs, looking happy and in love.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the 10th annual Maestro Cares Gala

Guests enjoyed dinner and later on watched an awards ceremony, where Queen Latifah, Derbez, and Nazarian received some awards and recognition. The evening concluded with a party, where Marc took the stage and performed a medley of music, including The Eagles’ “Hotel California” and some of his most famous songs. Nadia was seen enjoying herself from the front row, clapping and singing along to the songs. She was accompanied by her close friend Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian, the wife of one of the evening’s guests of honor.

The event was also attended by Carlos Adyan, Nadia’s best friend, who spent a large segment of the evening with her and shared many photos of the gala. Other celebrities invited include Dasha Polanco, Ana Gabriel, Manny Perez, Charytin Goyco, Fernando Allende, Joaquín Cortés, and more.

Queen Latifah, the actress, producer and musician, was honored with the Maestro Cares Courage to Care Award. Eugenio Derbez was awarded with the Maestro Cares Voice of Change while Sam Nazarian was awarded with the Maestro Cares Corporate Social Responsibility award. The money gathered at the gala will support the Maestro Cares Foundation, which in turn will use the funds to improve the quality of life of children and communities in need in Latin America and the United States.

©Maestro Cares



Eugenio Derbez and Sam Nazarian