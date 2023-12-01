Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s wife, showcases another of her many talents

Approaching the six-month mark since embracing motherhood, Nadia Ferreira enjoyed a night out with friends, joined by her mother, Ludy Ferreira, and the TV personality Carlos Adyan, who has become a great friend and confidant. On this occasion, the Paraguayan model revealed one of her lesser-known talents – not only does she command the runway with precision, but she also possesses a remarkable voice and can sing exceptionally well!

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira with her mom at karaoke night

Their evening kicked off at an upscale nightclub in the Brickell area of Miami. Inside the venue, the spirited group enjoyed cocktails and sushi rolls while having fun singing pop songs at the top of their lungs. Alongside her mother and best friend, Nadia was joined by her other good friends, Gisela Iribas, Leidy Cuartas, and Sachari Adanir. Through her social media, Marc Anthony’s wife shared pictures and videos from their outing, showing that she, like her husband, has an extraordinary voice.

Loading the player...

The Paraguayan model sang several tunes, including standout performances of “Contigo a la distancia,” a song previously sung by the likes of Luis Miguel or Christina Aguilera, and “Regresa a mí,” one of the acclaimed songs from the Italian quartet Il Divo.

©@carlosadyan



Nadia Ferreira and her friend, Carlos Adyan

While a music career is not currently in her plans, Nadia Ferreira may one day surprise us in front of the microphones. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! in 2022, the model shared that she had many goals to achieve, both personally and professionally. Having already married and given birth to her first child, it’s conceivable that she might unveil a new facet in the future.

As for her current dreams and aspirations, the model said, “Let’s see... establishing a family, exploring television, pursuing a singing career, there are many things to come, there is a long list.” When questioned about musical advice from Marc Anthony, she responded, “In terms of music, Marc would be the best teacher in the world.”

Related Video: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith 'staying together forever' after separation Loading the player...