Marc Anthony and wife, Nadia Ferreira, celebrate their baby’s first Christmas

Many celebrities have posted their family Christmas photos on Christmas Eve, but none are as heartwarming as Nadia Ferreira and her baby, little Marc Anthony Muñiz. The six-month-old appeared on his mom’s beautiful Instagram, posing in front of the Christmas tree. This holiday will be Baby Muñiz Ferreira’s first Christmas, adding an extra layer of significance for the family of three. The Paraguayan model, who is also celebrating her first Christmas as a mom, highlights the special occasion.

©@nadiaferreira



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the baptism of their baby, posing with Carlos Slim Domit and his wife María Elena Torruco

On her social media, the 24-year-old model posted a picture in which she wore an emerald green dress, highlighting her stunning figure. Adding to her look, Nadia wore a vibrant necklace and understated earrings. In her arms, she held her baby, who sported a charming outfit with navy blue pants, a plaid shirt, and an adorable Santa Claus hat. Alongside the image, Nadia expressed her feelings about spending her first holidays with her beautiful son.

“Christmas has always been my favorite celebration of the year because of all our family traditions, but this one, in particular, is the most special and important for me, because of your presence, my son ♥️ You came into our lives to make us very happy. My love for you knows no bounds. Merry Christmas to all! 🎄 Blessings,” wrote Marc Anthony’s wife as the caption of her post.

Lili Estefan, Victoria Beckham, Guaynaa, Romeo Britto, and various other celebrities responded to the sweet post. Among those who couldn’t resist the photo were Ludy and Eli Ferreira, Nadia’s mother and sister, both touched by the picture of Baby Muñiz Ferreira.

Marc Anthony in the Ferreira family portrait

In addition to the adorable photo with the baby, Nadia’s mother once again showcased the strong bond she shares with her son-in-law, singer Marc Anthony. Using social media, the model’s mom posted some pictures extending Merry Christmas wishes to her followers. The photos, captured in Paraguay, feature Ludy and Eli with Eli’s son Mauricio, alongside Marc and Nadia. Just a few days ago, the couple made a visit to Paraguay as part of the final dates of the salsero’s Viviendo Tour.

“Today, December 24, I want to send you a big hug and wish you, ‘Merry Christmas. May health, love, joy, happiness, harmony, and peace reign forever in your homes. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!’” wrote Nadia’s mother alongside the image.

In addition to his work-related travels, Marc had the chance to join his wife in reconnecting with her maternal family. During this happy reunion and gatherings, Nadia enjoyed several days with her loved ones and attended the her sister Eli’s baby shower, who is expecting her second child.