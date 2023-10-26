Romeo Beckham pays tribute to late Virgil Abloh with a quote tattoo

Tattoos have always been a powerful medium for self-expression and storytelling. Whether it’s a cherished memory, a symbol of love, or a tribute to a beloved figure, tattoos have a unique way of etching personal narratives onto the canvas of one’s body. Romeo Beckham, the 21-year-old footballer and son of the iconic David Beckham, is no stranger to this expression. Known for his impressive ink collection, Romeo recently added another poignant piece to his growing tattoo portfolio, paying tribute to the late Virgil Abloh.

Romeo took to his Instagram Stories to share his latest ink, a profound quote by the founder and former chief executive officer of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection. The tattoo, beautifully executed by London-based artist Pablo, also known as Certified Letter Boy, features the quote inked across Romeo’s shoulder blade. The powerful words read: “Life is so short you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

©Certified Letter Boy





Abloh became a groundbreaking figure in the fashion industry after making history as the first black artistic director for Louis Vuitton. His untimely passing in November 2021 at 41 left a void in fashion and creativity. Virgil’s words, as inked on Romeo’s back, serve as a reminder of the designer’s profound influence and the importance of self-belief and determination in the face of adversity.

This heartfelt tribute demonstrates the lasting impact of Abloh’s wisdom and creativity on the younger generation. Romeo Beckham’s tattoo not only honors the memory of the fashion icon but also encourages individuals to stay true to themselves.

This isn’t Romeo’s first time using his body as a canvas for meaningful ink. Just recently, he and his brothers, Brooklyn and Cruz, shared their deep bond by getting matching tattoos that read “Brotherhood.” The Beckham siblings chose different locations on their bodies to display this powerful sentiment. Brooklyn decided to have the tattoo on his leg above a dancing lady’s body art. Romeo got him on his leg, just above an eagle inking, while Cruz decided on his hand.

The Beckham brothers follow the dad’s footsteps as the retired soccer player is known for having over 80 tattoos.