Why Olivia Rodrigo is not getting more tattoos after her first one

Olivia Rodrigo is not planning on getting more tattoos in the near future, and it might have to do with her experience after getting her first ink. The 20-year-old fan-favorite singer got her first matching tattoo in early 2022 with her best friends, but fast-forward to 2023, she doesn’t think it looks how she expected.

During a recent interview with ‘Wired’ Olivia was asked if she has any tattoos, to which she explained that she doesn’t think her ink classifies, as it is now barely there, describing it as “debatable.”

“I got a matching tattoo with my best friend Iris [Apatow]. We got hearts on our pinkies, but mine is completely worn off,” she said to the publication.“It doesn’t look like a heart at all. It looks like I smudged Sharpie on my hand,” she added. Meanwhile, Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg got smiley faces at the same time.

Olivia went on to say that it doesn’t “really classify it as a tattoo,” as the ink is almost completely faded. She also revealed that she is not planning on getting a touch-up, and might only get a tattoo when she becomes a mom, as she thinks it should be something meaningful for her.

“I think my next tattoo, I’m going to wait until I have kids, and I’ll get their names tattooed on me,” she concluded. Olivia is not the only celebrity who has gotten tiny meaningful tattoos, with many other stars showing their preference for small and delicate designs, including Kendall Jenner and Camila Mendes.