Olivia Rodrigo wears white bikini and explores Hawaii: Pics of her vacation

Olivia Rodrigo is living her best life in Hawaii, following her recent work trip to Mexico, promoting her upcoming project. The 20-year-old singer has been relaxing during her recent tropical getaway, as fans await her highly anticipated album ‘Guts.’

The musician decided to have some time for herself, enjoying the island, eating some delicious food, and going on different adventures with her friends. Olivia shared some of the best moments from her vacation, including her visit to the waterfalls and a video of a night drive, in which she can be seen singing with her crew.

Olivia also proved to be a die-hard fan of Hbo Max’s ‘The White Lotus,’ as she included the geotag of the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which is the location for the fictional resort featured in the first season of the show. The singer was all smiles walking around the island, wearing blue shorts and a black top, paired with white socks, black sneakers, and a black hat.

She also enjoyed some chicken tenders and french fries after a night swim. Olivia posed for the camera sipping on her tropical drink while wearing a white bikini top and no makeup. “Oh to eat chicken tendies with Olivia Rodrigo,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Imagine going on a glamorous vacation and then seeing OLIVIA RODRIGO i would cry.”

Fans of the star recently called her a “Latina at heart” after her trip to Mexico, where she was seen practicing some Spanish, eating delicious dishes, and learning how to cook vampiro tacos in honor of her recent single release ‘Vampire.’