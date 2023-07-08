Olivia Rodrigo reveals her ‘all-time’ celebrity crush

Olivia Rodrigo is back in the spotlight. After dropping one of the most succesful and critically acclaimed albums of 2021, Rodrigo is ready to release new songs. In a new interview, Rodrigo talked about her new music, her inspirations, and even revealed her biggest celebrity crush.

Rodrigo was featured as Vogue’s August cover story, appearing in a stunning photoshoot where she wore various gorgeous outfits. While going through some records, Rodrigo stumbled upon a Bruce Springsteen live recording album and revealed that he was one of her favorite artists. “He’s my biggest celebrity crush of all time,” shared Rodrigo. “You’re coming home with me,” she said to the vinyl album.

Rodrigo’s upcoming album is called “Guts” and will be released in September 8th. The record’s first single is “Vampire” and explores heartbreak, an emotion that Rodrigo is skilled at examining and bringing to light.

In the interview, Rodrigo revealed that her upcoming record is “about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.” The reporter, Jia Tolentino, revealed that she’d listened to four unnamed songs, describing them as two “wrenching, cinematic ballads,” that were made with a “new self-assurance.”

The profile also had quotes from one of Rodrigo’s musical idols, Carole King, who also turns out to be a fan of Rodrigo and her skills as a musician. “I was struck by how grounded she is,” said King. “She begins by speaking for herself, but she speaks, in the end, for so many young women.”

