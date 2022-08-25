Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel share special moment onstage during surprise performance

Olivia Rodrigo is living the dream! The 19-year-old singer has been making incredible duets during her latest concerts, and has been spotted becoming fast friends with many celebrities, even visiting Katy Perry at her successful Las Vegas residency.

This time the musician surprised the audience at Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, after joining the legendary singer on stage for a special performance of ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Deja Vu.’

Fans of the young singer remember that she mentions Billy Joel in her hit song with the lyrics, “I’ll bet that she knows Billy Joel / ‘Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl.” So there is no doubt Olivia was thrilled to be sharing the stage with the 73-year-old icon.

“I’m going to bring up another young musician,” he said to the crowd before Rodrigo came out, with ‘Deja Vu’ playing while she surprised the audience.

“This is a very talented singer-songwriter,” he said, revealing that he is also a big fan of her music. “I like her music and so do my kids. Please say hello to Olivia Rodrigo.”

The concert-goers cheered and Olivia took a moment to show her appreciation for him. “Thank you so much for having me, Billy. I’m such a huge fan and I couldn’t have written the next one without you, so thank you.”

The pair shared an emotional moment after the first duet of ‘Deja Vu.’ Billy and Olivia hugged and went on to perform “Uptown Girl,” or “the song that was referred to in the last song,” as he described it.