Olivia Rodrigo’s new album ‘Guts’: Release date, collaborations, and more

Olivia Rodrigo is already preparing for spooky season with a very special release. The 20-year-old singer is revealing more details about her upcoming sophomore album titled ‘Guts,’ coming out on September 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she said in a recent statement. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤 https://t.co/5G5iMliE1Gpic.twitter.com/tilKRc2Ui3 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) June 26, 2023

Fans of the young musician are sharing their excitement following her huge success with her first album ‘Sour,’ and a rumored collaboration with Lana Del Rey. Olivia’s first project broke records for being the longest-running debut album of the 21st century in the Billboard 200 chart. “I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth,” Olivia wrote. “A years that for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst.”

The singer also shared her appreciation for her fans, after posting a snippet of her new single ‘Vampire,’ which is set to be released June 30. “I made it with my friend Dan [Nigro] in between New York & LA and im so very proud of it,” she said. “I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you guys.”