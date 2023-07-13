Olivia Rodrigo makes Vampiro tacos in Mexico and speaks Spanish: ‘Latina at heart’

Olivia Rodrigo was living her best life in Mexico. The 20-year-old singer, who is enjoying the success of her latest song ‘Vampire’ after debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, was spotted in Mexico City promoting her upcoming album and joining Spotify’s ‘Prom’ event, which encourages a new generation of artists.

The Filipino-American musician has been welcomed with open arms in Latin America, as she continues to grow a loyal fan base with her songs and stage presence. And while Olivia had a tight schedule during her time in Mexico, she made some time to cook and enjoy delicious dishes.

The singer is now going viral after learning how to make Vampiros de Carne Asada with Chef Roberto Morales. “You wanna cook some Vampiro tacos?” the Chef asks, to which Olivia immediately agrees, while wearing plastic vampire fangs.

Olivia also took the opportunity to learn some words in Spanish with the help of Roberto, while discovering the process of making tortillas from scratch. “Va pa dentro!” Olivia says before cooking the tortilla. “Que chille!” she repeats. The pair also enjoyed a Vampire drink, perfectly pairing the meal.

“Limoncito!” Olivia says before putting the final touches to the tacos. Fans of the singer were excited to see her speaking in Spanish, with one person writing, “Her in Mexico and speaking Spanish is MY EVERYTHING,” while someone else commented, “OLIVIA IS LATINA AT HEART,” adding, “OLIVIA IS INVITED TO THE CARNE ASADA FOR SURE.”

