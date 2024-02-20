Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her last ‘underage’ drink with her closest friends

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating her 21st birthday! The singer and musician celebrated the milestone alongside her closest friends, including fellow musicians and actors like Tate McRae, Iris Apatow, Conan Gray, the Kid Laroi, and more.

Rodrigo shared a post showing her celebrating the occasion in a black dress with a plunging neckline. She accesorized the look with some jewelry, red lipstick, and with her hair pinned up. She smiled alongside her friends and was seen enjoying two birthday cakes, one purple, like the cover art in her music albums, and another one decorated with sprinkles of all colors. She also shared a photo cuddling with all of her friends. “today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!” she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo discussed her birthday and her excitement at finally being 21. “It is a big birthday,” she said to Entertainment Tonight while speaking to journalists at the red carpet of the Governors Awards. “I think I’m gonna have a party with my friends and pop some champagne, you know? It’s the 21st!”

©GettyImages



Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys

Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour will start soon

Rodrigo’s second record, “Guts,” has been incredibly succesful, gathering accolades in all manner of awards. Her GUTS World Tour kicks off this Friday, February 23rd, with a show in Palm Springs, California. She has shows in Miami, Chicago, Canada, New York, The UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and more. Her tour is scheduled to conclude in the summer, at Inglewood, California.