Olivia Rodrigo thrilled to play Tiny Desk concert: ‘This is a huge honor’

Olivia Rodrigo gave an incredible performance of her latest album GUTS. The 20-year-old singer graced the stage of the NPR Tiny Desk with some of her fan-favorite songs, including ‘Vampire,’ ‘Lacy,’ and ‘Making the Bed.’

The young musician was previously featured in the concert series. However, this was her first time at the famous Tiny Desk room as she had to perform at an emptied-out DMV amid the pandemic two years ago.

“I’ve never been star-struck by a room before, so this is a huge honor,“ she said to the audience. “It’s much cooler to be here,” she added, before performing ‘Embarrassing’ and revealing that it was about “playing back every embarrassing thing you’ve ever done and cringing at yourself.”

Oliva also gave some context about her song ‘Lacy,’ explaining that she wrote it after attending a poetry class at USC last year. “It was a fun experiment for me as a songwriter and it turned out to be one of my favorite songs on the record,” Olivia confessed.

Her latest Tiny Desk follows her dramatic performance of ‘All-American B---’ on Saturday Night Live. Olivia also sang ‘Vampire’ at the start of the latest episode, and went on to give a chaotic performance, stabbing a red cake and smearing it all over her face while jumping on a dinner table.

Fans of the singer took to social media to comment on Olivia’s acting skills, praising her for the performance and even asking her to return to the small screen. However, as Olivia continues her music career, there’s no doubt that she has found enormous success since the start of her journey in the entertainment industry.