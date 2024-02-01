Eiza Gonzalez stuns in new haircut at premiere of ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’

Eiza Gonzalez stunned at the premiere of “Mr and Mrs Smith.” Gonzalez wore a black dress and showed off a shorter haircut for the occasion, where she took some photos on her own and alongside some of her co-stars.

©GettyImages



Gonzalez at the premiere

Gonzalez wore a tight black dress with some studs on it that showed off her figure. The dress had a thick detail at the neck, drawing the eye to her new haircut, which is cut over the shoulders and is a much shorter style than Gonzalez usually wears. She wore no jewelry, allowing for the dress and the haircut to be the star.

Gonzalez took various photos on the red carpet, including some with her co-star Michaela Coel, who also looked stunning in a black dress.

©GettyImages



Gonzalez and Coel

Gonzalez’s involvement in Mr and Mrs Smith

Early this year, it was announced that Gonzalez was featured in the Prime series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” The show is an adaptation of the famous Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles. Gonzalez, Coel, and actors like Alexander Skarsgard and Sarah Paulson are guest stars, playing parts in the series that have yet to be seen by the general public.

Early reviews of the show have praised its style and look, its performances and its keen commentary for romantic relationships. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” premieres on February 2nd, with all episodes available to stream on Prime Video.