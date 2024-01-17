Eiza Gonzalez looked like a Disney princess at Emmy event

Eiza Gonzalez dressed for the part in a recent event. She attended the The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards party in a turquoise dress that made her look like she walked out of a classic Disney film.

©GettyImages



Eiza Gonzalez at the Disney event

The dress is a Magda Butrym design and is made up of long sleeves with a plunging neckline. Her look was elegant and eye-catching, which she paired with simple accessories that allowed it to stand out. Gonzalez wore her hair long and loose and wore some simple jewelry made up of a thin necklace and some earrings. The jewelry was provided by Bulgari, adding another outing to their succesful partnership.

Gonzalez’s make up was simple as well, featuring some shades of brown, some blush, and some light lipstick, bringing out her natural features.

©GettyImages



A closer look at Gonzalez’s outfit

Eiza Gonzalez to be featured in upcoming Amazon series

In December of last year, it was reported that Eiza Gonzalez would be featured on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” the new Prime TV show. The series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles, with Gonzalez joining the ensemble cast alongside some incredible talent, including Alexander Skarsgard, Úrsula Corberó, Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, Parker Posey, and more.

Gonzalez has been hard at work over the past year, having multiple projects under her belt that’ll soon be released. These include lead roles in “3 Body Problem,” the series developed by the creators of “Game of Thrones,” the TV show “La Maquina,” alongside Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna, and much more.

Related Video: Selena Gomez hosts pajama party for best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham Loading the player...