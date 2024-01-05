What to Watch: The 7 most anticipated shows of 2024

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we are doing things a little differently; since it’s the start of the year, we’re writing about some of the most anticipated shows of 2024 and where to stream them:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

The beloved animated series is finally getting the live action treatment it deserves, or so says Netflix. The show, which was initially made with the creators of the animated show Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, takes one of the most beloved kids’ properties and has the tough job of adapting it to Netflix’s audience. It follows Aang, the last living airbender who is the Avatar, of the one person in the world that can manipulate the four elements. It premieres on February 22.

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” is taking on the True Detective legacy into new directions. The series is directed and written by Issa Lopez and follows two cops involved in an eerie mystery developing in Ennis, Alaska. It premieres on January 14.

Expats (Prime Video)

Starring Nicole Kidman, “Expats” follows a close group of expatriates that are based in Hong Kong and are united by a terrible tragedy. It premieres in January 26.

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Based on the beloved series of sci-fi books, “3 Body Problem” has a few things going for it, like the fact that it stars Eiza Gonzalez and that it reunites the creators of “Game of Thrones” for a new TV show. It premieres March 21.

The Acolyte (Disney)

It’s almost impossible to keep track of “Star Wars” shows, “The Acolyte” might be one of the most exciting series of the bunch. It stars Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-Jae as a padawan and her Jedi Master that investigate a series of crimes. It premieres at some point this year.

Mary & George (Starz)

Starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, “Mary & George” follows Mary Villiers and her son George, and the schemes they got up to, including Mary’s push for her son to seduce kings. It premieres at some point this year.

The Regime (Max)

Lastly, “The Regime” reunites Kate Winslet with the small screen, something exciting for fans of “Mare of Easttown.” It follows a fictional chancellor of an authoritarian regime, trailing a year in the timeline of the crumbling government. It premieres at some point this year.