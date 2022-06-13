Eiza González just got a new look for summer and you will love it!

The stunning Eiza González caused a commotion on Instagram this weekend when she shared several photos of her new adorable haircut with all her social media fans. Her new trendy look is a perfect to way to start this summer season.

This time the star from “Ambulance: Escape Plan” who is always making radical and stylish changes, opted for cool fringe bangs and we must admit, she pulled it off and looks absolutely fabulous!

©@EizaGonzález GALLERY



Eiza González revealed a fringe bangs look for this summer

According to hair stylists, this cut to be the hit of this summer and they expect more celebrities join her with bangs. The long hair with bangs is the latest hair-do combo for the season. Just a few weeks ago Selena Gomez took to Tik Tok and also debuted her bangs with her XL straight hair.

©TikTok GALLERY



Selena Gomez 2022 summer bangs look!

We are not surprized that Eiza made this change. The Mexican star is very comfortable with altering her looks and making major fashion statements. Let’s not forget that last unique style, which was heavily criticized when she went full platnium blonde (including her eyebrows) for a cover with V Magazine.

Whether with blonde hair or fringe bangs, Eiza who is also the North America Bvlgari brand ambassador knows how to make any style look elegant. The Latina Powerhouse will soon be starring and producing the biopic about the life of María Felix, where she will be playing La Doña.