Selena Gomez debuts long straight hair with bangs and teases new era

Selena Gomez is changing her look! The 29-year-old singer who recently revealed some details about her new album, has surprised her fans on TikTok, after posting a video with long straight hair and blunt bangs.

The Hollywood star immediately started trending on social media, with online users loving the new look and posting about her hair evolution, complimenting her bangs throught the years in 2008, 2016 and 2022.

Selena Gomez in straight hair with bangs;

2008//2016//2022 pic.twitter.com/ELe5KqE7WQ — Kawya• SG3 when?? (@istanSelenerr) May 25, 2022

“Straight hair selena is my favourite selena, she looks so gorgeous omg,” one person wrote on Twitter,” while someone else commented “Selena Gomez with long straight hair is always a serve.”

In the video Selena can be seen with lighter sleek brown hair, in comparison to her recent dark bob, which looked perfectly styled during her recent visit to the White House last week, where she teamed up with First Lady Jill Biden to participate in the Youth Mental Health Action Forum.

Fans are also sharing theories about her new era on social media, as she is getting ready to release new music and she is even thinking about touring, however with the premiere of season two of the popular Hulu show ‘Only Murders in The Building,’ It’s still unclear if she is teasing a new era with her look or just changing her hair temporarely.