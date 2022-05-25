Selena Gomez talks about her new album: ‘I’m open to a tour’

Selena Gomez is about to start a new era! The singer has revealed that new music is already in the works and she is even planning to tour.

The 29-year-old star who recently gave the most hilarious impression of her friend Miley Cyrus while hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’ talked about her future projects during an interview in Deadline’s Crew Call podcast.

And while she is keeping details about her new album under wraps, the singer got her fans on social media excited about the news, after confirming that she is currently in Los Angeles “working on my album now.”

“I’m open to a tour, one thousand per cent, but I obviously have obligations and things I wanna do, so when the time’s right,” she added, “it’s not the top of my priority list.”

Selena is also starring in the second season of the fan-favorite Hulu series ‘Only Murders in The Building’ alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She previously revealed her thoughts on her music career, explaining that she thought about retiring from the industry.

“It‘s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told Vogue, “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

However it seems Selena is thrilled to be making music, following the success of her latest EP ‘Revelación’ recorded in Spanish, which was a follow up to her 2020 record Rare, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.