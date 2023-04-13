Jaime Camil is cast in ‘Acapulco’ season 3

Jaime Camil is making his way to “Acapulco,” starring in the series’ third season. The show, which airs on Apple TV, follows an aging billionaire who shares his experiences as a young man working in one of the most exclusive hotels in Acapulco. The series stars Eugenio Derbez and a cast made up of Mexican and American actors.

Camil is currently starring in “Schmigadoon!”

Deadline reports that Camil is the latest actor to join the show, which is currently under production. Camil will play Alejandro, described as “the brother of one of the wealthiest men in Mexico and a new co-owner of Las Colinas,” a luxurious hotel. Alejandro will reportedly make the co-owner’s life miserable with his personality and way of running the business.

“Acapulco” follows Maximo across two timelines: the past and the present. In the past, Maximo is climbing the ranks of Las Colinas while in the present, he’s returning to the resort and has discovered that everything has changed. The series co-stars Jessica Collins, Damián Alcázar, Fernando Carsa, Chord Overstreet, Raphael Alejandro, and more.

Last year, Eugenio Derbez suffered an accident that resulted in various broken bones, including his clavicle. The incident required extensive surgery and recovery.

“The injury was so serious they needed to reconstruct my arm,” explained Derbez in a statement. “I had five large fractures and about 10 small ones.” He shared that the recovery process would take between six and nine months.