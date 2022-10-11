Kate del Castillo shares her fitness routine for the third season of ‘Queen of the South’

The work wouldn’t have been possible without the support of AlexFitBox, who spoke with HOLA! USA and shared some of the exercises that resulted in Kate’s incredible look.

“The workout routine that we worked on with Kate is a functional routine between body weight, boxing and elements like weights, elastic bands, balls, reference points and unstable surfaces,” he said. AlexFitBox has worked with other celebrities like Clarissa Molina and Gaby Espino. The fitness trainer knows how to work with women who need visible and amazing results. “It’s 50 minutes of nonstop training. The modality with which I work is called “estalle” and it was created by me.”

For the self-proclaimed “king of estalle,” working with Kate was not difficult at all thanks to how available the actress was and how much she enjoyed to exercise. “There was never a challenge in terms of the time of her workout or when to perform since she’s a woman that’s deeply committed to her work, and she knows that in order to be ready for her job she needs to be physically on that same page. That same commitment she has on set she has it while exercising,” said Alex.

The importance of focus while working out

“WIth her, there has never been a problem. She is a very professional woman, very responsible, very committed to her training,” said Alex. And, according to him, the key that people need in order to see the results of their training is the balance between the mind and the body, which Kate has in spades. “The importance of the psychological aspect is fundamental. You need to be mentally relaxed and focused in order to perform well and obtain the results you want out of your training.”