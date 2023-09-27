Bruce Willis’ ‘Moonlighting’ will soon be streaming on Hulu

Bruce Wills fans, rejoice. The beloved ‘80s show “Moonlighting” is will soon be available to stream on Hulu, providing many with the opportunity to watch the series that launched Willis’ career to fame for the first time.

The TV show starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd

“Moonlighting” is a detective dramedy starring Willis and Cybill Shephard as a detective and a broke fashion model who turns to detective work in order to make ends meet. As it aired, the series was known as one of the most inventive series around, packed with smart and lenghty dialogue and with creative flourishes like characters breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience. It ran on ABC for five years, becoming a big success.

All five seasons are now streaming for the first time in the show’s history. To achieve this, the series had to be remastered from film to HD video, with the show’s creator, Glenn Gordon Caron, negotiating with Disney the rights of the series so it could finally be streamed. The series will be available to stream on October 10.

Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis retired in 2022 after he was diagnosed with dementia. This week, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, discussed his condition and the challenges of the disease. “What I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls,” she said in an appearance on The Today Show. “And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

