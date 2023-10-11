‘Dancing With the Stars’ third week includes a shocking exit of a Latin star

The third week of “Dancing With the Stars” brought Motown Night to the stage, and the competition reached a whole new level of intensity. Contestants showcased their dancing skills while taking on some of the most challenging routines of the season. Week three was filled with unforgettable moments and surprises, from stunning performances to unexpected eliminations.

Motown Night brought the iconic sounds of the 1960s to the ballroom. Contestants were tasked with performing routines that paid homage to the legendary Motown music, showcasing their abilities in various dance styles. The night was filled with energetic and soulful performances that captivated the audience and judges.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach wowed the judges and audience with their performance of a Motown classic. Their dance to the upbeat and rhythmically demanding song left everyone in awe and earned them the first 9s of the season, a testament to their hard work and dedication to the craft.

Another couple that impressed the judges was Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov. Their emotional and expressive dance routine captured the essence of Motown and earned them the second set of 9s for the evening. It was clear that the competition was getting fiercer with every passing week.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong tackled the Cha Cha to the iconic tune “Super Freak” by Rick James. Their performance was entertaining and exuberant, but it fell just short of the top scores, receiving 27 out of 40 points.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy delivered a beautiful Foxtrot to the classic “My Guy” by Mary Wells. Their graceful and smooth routine earned them a score of 32 out of 40, showing they were becoming genuine contenders in the competition.

Elimination Night: A Shocking Exit

As the night ended, it was time for the dreaded elimination. The atmosphere was tense as the contestants awaited their fate, knowing that Motown Night had been one of the most pivotal evenings of the competition.

Surprisingly, Panamanian descent model Tyson Beckford and his partner Jenna Johnson were eliminated from the competition. The duo had shown promise in previous weeks, but more than their performance on Motown Night was needed to secure their spot in the round.

“Dancing With the Stars” can be unpredictable, and the combination of judges‘ scores and viewer votes ultimately determines who stays and who goes. Tyson and Jenna’s departure served as a stark reminder that no one is safe, and the journey to the mirrorball trophy is challenging..