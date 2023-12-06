To almost no one’s surprise, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were crowned the winners of “Dancing With the Stars” of season 32. On Tuesday, December 5, the Latina star and HOLA! USA digital cover took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy after weeks of being a top scorer alongside her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

To wrap up the season, every dancer, including the eliminated couples —Barry Williams, Lele Pons, Mauricio Umansky, Harry Jowsky, Mira Sorvino, and others — came together for a final performance to the tune of “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton. Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, champions of Season 31, surprised the audience with a performance of the tune “Give It to Me Baby” by Rick James.

©GettyImages



In a series first, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted “Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.” The finalists will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine.

During the grand finale, each pair of dancers were allowed to showcase their skills by performing two separate dances. The first was a redemption dance that involved the pair redoing one of their routines from earlier in the season. This allowed them to improve their previous performance and show how much they had grown as dancers throughout the competition. The second dance was a freestyle, perfect for displaying their creativity and expertise without restrictions or specific requirements.

In their first dance performance, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy wowed the audience with their Foxtrot to Katy Perry’s “Unconditionally,” earning a perfect score of 30/30. Later, for their freestyle dance, Gomez showcased her Latin roots and danced to “Que Calor” by District 78, earning another perfect score of 30/30.

©GettyImages



Xochitl Gomez wins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

During Season 32, Xochitl and Val’s performances were a beautiful blend of grace, passion, and precision. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Xochitl opened up about her journey on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I never thought I’d be this good of a dancer, so getting in the finale is fabulous... Being a 17-year-old and doing this show, I’ve gained a lot of respect for dancers,” Gomez said.

In a previous exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Xochitl, and Val opened up about the secret to being great dancing partners. They revealed that their strong bond is built on trust, communication, and a shared passion for dance. Their connection not only shines on the dance floor but also off it, making them a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

“I’m always excited to work with a young person of influence. You know, she has a lot of young minds, young people looking at her. She is a big responsibility and also relatively new, so to be able to instill some of the things that I’ve experienced in dance and life, we became not just student and teacher but now friends and someone that I care about,” Chmerkovskiy assured.

Xochitl’s upcoming projects include ‘Ursa Major,’ a sci-fi thriller in which she will be starring alongside Jessica Biel (The Sinner). We can’t wait to see the film and witness this Mexican-American star’s journey as she rises in Hollywood and unfolds chapters of her success.