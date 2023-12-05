Xochitl Gomez: Her special moments on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and her next chapter

Xochitl Gomez is taking over Hollywood as one of the rising stars among a new generation of multitalented performers. The 17-year-old Mexican-American actress has been sharing her talent with the world from a very young age, making her way from the small screen to the big screen, gaining major recognition for her fan-favorite character America Chavez in the 2022 Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Coming from a humble family in California, her parents recognized her talent early on and did everything they could to support her journey wholeheartedly. Introduced to theater by her mother at the age of 5, Xochitl took part in an impressive 22 musicals by age 12, shaping her acting foundation. And although she faced numerous challenges from daily auditions, Xochitl attributes her success to her mother, who eventually quit her job to support her daughter’s aspirations full time.

She has also previously mentioned her father’s meaningful support in helping her practice Spanish lines, underscoring the importance of her family’s support and sacrifices. The young star, whose name means ‘Flower’ in Nahuatl, an indigenous language of Mexico, acknowledges that without her parents’ efforts, her dream in Hollywood would not be a reality.

©Hola



Photo Credit: Aaron Idelson | Fashion Credit: Top: Miu Miu / Skirt: Vivienne Westwood / Shoes: Steve Madden

During a movie premiere, she said, “My mom’s tireless dedication to supporting my goals led me to this red carpet.” - Xochitl Gomez -

And while new stars come and go in the entertainment business, Xochitl has proved to have the star power to continue a successful career, achieving new milestones and entering new exciting projects, honoring her heritage and counting on the support of her mom every step of the way.

2023 has turned out to be an incredible year for Xochitl, who captivated the hearts of the viewers by showing her charisma each week, performing intricate dance routines, and giving her best throughout her time in Dancing With The Stars. The California native has used all of her skills and experience for her performances, including her martial arts training, musical theater, and her enthusiastic personality on the stage.

HOLA! had the opportunity to interview Xochitl directly at the Dancing with the Stars studio, where she shared some of her most meaningful and memorable moments, her appreciation for her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and what she foresees in the near future when it comes to her acting career.

“I never thought I’d be this good of a dancer, so getting in the finale is fabulous... Being a 17-year-old and doing this show, I’ve gained a lot of respect for dancers.” - Xochitl Gomez -