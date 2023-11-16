‘Dancing with the Stars’ Taylor Swift night: What to expect

Dancing with the Stars is in full motion, and there are only six couples left in the competition. One of them is Xochitl Gomez, who has Mexican roots. Next week is a big day in the competition for Swifties because the entire show will be dedicated to Taylor Swift and her greatest hits.

©GettyImages



Taylor Swift performs on Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars (2012)

Swift is no stranger to DWTS, she has been a guest performer on seasons nine, eleven, and fifteen. At the end of this week’s episode, she delivered a virtual message to the dancers, sharing her excitement.

“I can’t wait to see ‘Dancing With the Stars’ celebration of my eras next week,” the 33, year-old singer said. “I wish I could be there with you guys but I’m on tour in Brazil, I will be there in spirit — and I’ll be watching.”

Although Swift won’t be in attendance, her Eras Tour choreographer Mandy Moore will be serving as guest judge.

Page Six caught up with some contestants and got some insight into what fans can expect. With Swift’s new romance with Travis Kelce making headlines in what can only be described as a phenomenon, fans are wondering if there will be a nod to their relationship.

©GettyImages



Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, are willing to play the part. Jowsey said he hoped they would be dressing up as the couple. “I’m willing and able to shave the beard and get a mustache,“ he told the outlet.

His professional partner cosigned the idea saying, “He would willingly do that. So I think it needs to happen!”

©GettyImages



Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

The show frontrunner, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, revealed she and Pasha Pashkov will be dancing a rumba to her “favorite” song from the singer, “Cruel Summer.” She also admitted she’s just as obsessed with the relationship as everyone else. “I’m really into Taylor running up and kissing Travis Kelce,” the 38-year-old said, referencing the viral clip from her Eras Tour stop in Argentina. “I think it’s the cutest thing ever.”