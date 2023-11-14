Gigi Hadid is ‘over the moon’ for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight. The model and close friend of Taylor Swift has put some rumors to rest on social media. Following various headlines that suggested she was upset with Taylor Swift’s new romance with Travis Kelce, Hadid shared a message with her followers and shared how happy she is regarding Swift’s dating life.





Swift and Hadid have been close friends for years

Hadid shared a comment under an Instagram post that read, “Gigi Hadid ‘Doesn’t Agree With The Way’ Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance!” She wrote: “I’m a couple of days late to this tag... but didn’t the press try this last week with Selena? Let it be... We are all over the moon for our girl.”

Hadid appears to be referencing the media’s tendency to cover every possible angle regarding Taylor Swift’s dating life, including the opinions of her close group of friends.





Hadid appears to be dating Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s own romantic life

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to press rumors herself. Over the past month, the model has been linked to Bradley Cooper, with the two being photographed on numerous occasions. The two have been spotted going on walks in New York and having dinner on some of the city’s best restaurants.

“Bradley and Gigi are smitten with each other. The two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their lives,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. “Last night, Bradley invited Gigi to a work dinner in NYC. They have bonded over their passion for working, their families and, most importantly, being a parent. People around them think they are great together.”