Taylor Swift rehearsing in Argentina: Travis Kelce to join her for ‘Eras Tour’

The singer is set to perform in Argentina from Thursday night to Sunday night.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Latin American fans of Taylor Swift are living the dream! The acclaimed singer has been spotted arriving in Argentina for the highly anticipated continuation of her successful ‘Eras Tour.’ And while many await the concert, camping outside the stadium in Buenos Aires since the latest dates were announced, new footage of the singer rehearsing has been shared on social media.

Online users are also wondering if Taylor’s new romantic partner, Travis Kelce, will be attending the upcoming dates, as it seems like he could be traveling to Argentina too to join her for the second part of the international tour.

A close source to the athlete has revealed to Page Six that Travis will be traveling to South America to meet Taylor. However, it will have to be a quick trip for him. “He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” the insider said to the publication, as The Chiefs are set to play again on November 20, and the sportsman will be training until the game takes place.

Travis had previously teased his traveling schedule, revealing on the New Heights podcast that he wanted to go “Somewhere south… close to the equator,” as his “skin’s getting real pale,” indicating that he could be also going to Brazil with Taylor.

The singer is set to perform in Argentina from Thursday night to Sunday night. Footage of her arrival to Argentina was also shared on social media, with the singer covering herself with a large umbrella as she stepped out of her private jet, and entered a vehicle.

