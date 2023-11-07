Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper discuss the next step in their relationship: Details

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are one of the new fan-favorite Hollywood couples. The 48-year-old actor and the 28-year-old model have proven that their relationship is going strong, and things seem to be getting serious, as they are seemingly preparing for the next step in their romance.

A close source to the couple revealed to Us Weekly, that they are planning to introduce their daughters. “They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” the insider revealed to the publication, explaining that they have “grown closer over the past couple of weeks.”

The model shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik. The former couple announced their split in 2021, and have been co-parenting their daughter ever since, with the singer recently sharing some sweet photos from Khai’s birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, the actor shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with his ex-girlfriend, model Irina Shayk. The pair decided to go their separate ways back in 2019 but have been spotted enjoying quality time with their daughter.

“Gigi appreciates that Bradley is different from other men she’s dated,” the insider previously said to Us Weekly, explaining that “He’s really mature and treats her with nothing but respect.” The two stars are known to have busy schedules, however, they seem to continue to make an effort for their new relationship.

“[They] made it a point to make time for each other whenever possible,” the insider added, sharing that they have been “texting, FaceTiming [and] communicating every day.” Gigi was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, however, it seems their romance didn’t work out in the end as he is currently dating model Vittoria Ceretti.