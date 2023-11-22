Xochitl Gomez won extra points while dancing to a Taylor Swift song during ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It was “Taylor Swift night” on Dancing with the Stars, and Xochitl Gomez continued to knock it out of the park. After her first round, the 17-year-old actress performed again to win extra points to her total score.

Ariana Madix and Gomez faced off with a Viennese waltz to “Lover.” The teenage Marvel star won three points, which kept her as one of the top scorers in the competition.

During the first round, Gomez and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, scored 38 points after leaving everyone in awe with a quickstep to the rhythm of “Paper Rings.”

During “Whitney Houston night” the week prior, Xochitl and Val brought the house down and secured the season’s first perfect score. The choreography gave the duo a perfect score of 40.

So far, Xochitl and Val’s performances have been a beautiful blend of grace, passion, and precision, showcasing their dedication and hard work in each routine. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Xochitl and Val opened up about the secret to their undeniable chemistry.

“I’m always excited to work with a young person of influence. You know, she has a lot of young minds, young people looking at her. She is a big responsibility and also relatively new, so to be able to instill some of the things that I’ve experienced in dance and life, we became not just student and teacher but now friends and someone that I care about,” Val told our publication.

Gomez added: “Every time you acknowledge the fact that I’m your friend, I’m like that, ‘That’s adorable.’ What’s so crazy is that it’s like, I have watched the show. I’m a fan of the show, you know? So I have a lot of respect for it and Val. Once I knew that I was partnering with him, I was like, ‘Oh, man.’”