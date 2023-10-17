‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 32: Xochitl Gomez’s Motown night stirs controversy

The glitz and glamour of “Dancing With the Stars” continued to shine in Season 32, and week 3’s Motown night was no exception. Fans of the show eagerly anticipated the dance routines that would grace the stage, and for the most part, they were not disappointed. However, one celebrity’s performance managed to steal both hearts and headlines, and it wasn’t just due to the magic of the Motown era.

Xochitl Gomez teamed up with Val Chmerkovskiy to deliver a captivating Foxtrot. As the duo waltzed across the dance floor, they transported the audience back to the golden age of Motown with their whimsical and glamorous performance. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Michael Strahan were effusive in their praise, commending the duo for their dedication, chemistry, and style.

Despite the applause, the couple scored 32 out of 40, primarily due to a minor slip-up in their routine. This score left many viewers baffled and took to social media to voice their discontent.

Online, fans of Xochitl and Val expressed their frustration at what they considered a low score. “She deserved better than eights that’s for damn sure,” exclaimed one disappointed viewer on Instagram. Another fan chimed in, saying, “8’s, really? She deserved 9’s.” Yet another opinion was, “Should [have] had some nines; she was one of the best of the night, definitely underscored.”

It’s clear that Xochitl’s supporters felt strongly about her performance and believed that the judges should have awarded her higher marks. Their collective sentiment resonated across social media platforms, emphasizing their commitment to the star.

However, what might surprise many is that Xochitl Gomez herself appeared to take the score in stride. Instead of dwelling on the numbers, she focused on the bigger picture. In her Instagram stories, she expressed her gratitude to the wardrobe and creative teams who worked diligently to make her Motown night dance a dazzling success. “Thank you to the wardrobe and creative team for making this dance shine and sparkle! Seriously making my dreams come true! ❤️” she wrote.

Xochitl’s response to the controversy showed maturity and a genuine appreciation for the opportunity she’s been given on the “Dancing With the Stars” stage. Her resilience in the face of criticism and her unwavering commitment to the art of dance are admirable qualities that fans are sure to applaud.