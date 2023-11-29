“Dancing With the Stars” is nearing the end of the season. As dancers and stars give it their all, emotions are running high, with contestants, judges, and audience members experiencing all of the feels. As contestants like Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, and more wowed viewers with their growth and commitment to the show, judges revealed at the end of the episode that all five participating couples would be moving on to the finale. It’s a first in the series 32 season history.

“No one is going home tonight,” said Julianne Hough. “Everyone here has made it to the finale. For the first time ever we'll see five couples dancing for the trophy.” Scroll down to have a look at the remaining contestants: