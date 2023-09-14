The official cast of Dancing with the Stars 2023’s 32nd season was officially announced on Good Morning America September 13. The star-studded lineup includes two talented Latinas, Venezuelan superstar Lele Pons, and Xochitl Gomez, who has Mexican roots. The ABC competition series starts on September 26 and will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro,Julianne Hough, and judge Bruno Tonioli. The cast is made up of singers, actors, tv stars, and athletes, and actually looks pretty fun! Check out the full line-up and their partners below.