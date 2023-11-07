Kenia Os receives her first Latin Grammy nomination for her music video ‘Universo K23’

In a year filled with extraordinary achievements, Mexican pop sensation Kenia Os is ending 2023 on a high note. The talented artist, who has taken the music world by storm with her chart-topping album “K23,” is now receiving her first Latin Grammy nomination for her equally groundbreaking short film, “Universo K23.” The film has been recognized in the prestigious category of Best Long Form Music Video, proving Kenia Os’s artistry and vision.

©GettyImages



Kenia Os poses during the red carpet for the ‘MTV MIAW 2023’ at Pepsi Center WTC on August 04, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The nomination announcement left the pop star, known for her humility and genuine passion for her craft, almost speechless. “I don’t think there are words to describe what I feel right now. It’s truly an achievement for me and my entire team to be here,” Kenia Os expressed. “We have dedicated our lives to the project every day with so much love and faith. I feel immense gratitude for being able to end the year with such a prestigious nomination. I feel more motivated than ever. Thank you to everyone who believes in my music.”

The nomination is the culmination of a year that has seen Kenia Os reach new heights in her career. Her album “K23” received multiple certifications, garnered numerous awards, and broke records that cemented her status as a rising pop icon. “I feel very grateful because the entire K23 project was recognized at the Latin Grammys with a nomination, and I’m excited about everything that’s coming next year,” she told HOLA! USA.

But it’s not just the music; Kenia Os’s artistry extends into visual storytelling, as showcased by her short film “Universo K23.”

“Universo K23” was released with the album and offered fans a visual journey that complemented the music’s emotional depth. The film’s theatrical debut was spectacular, securing its place in the TOP 10 theaters across Latin America and the TOP 5 in Mexico.

The success of “Universo K23” was further underscored when it earned accolades at prestigious international film festivals, including the Cannes World Film Festival and the Berlin Indie Film Festival.

Kenia Os’s commitment to excellence extended to the music videos released from “Universo K23.” Notably, the animated music video for “Toy Toy” received widespread acclaim and won three awards for Best Animation at the Music Video Awards, the LAMV Festival 2023, and the Prague Music Video Awards. The artistry and creativity showcased in “Toy Toy” captivated audiences and underscored Kenia Os’s artistic versatility.

Additionally, the music video for “Mía Mía” was recognized with the Best Editor award at the LAMV Festival 2023. Kenia Os’s dedication to visual storytelling in her music videos, along with her unique blend of music and visual artistry, has set her apart as a trailblazer in the Latin music scene.

As Kenia Os gears up for the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, to be held at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla, Spain, on Thursday, November 16th, the anticipation and excitement are palpable. The telecast, produced by TelevisaUnivision in collaboration with Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), will air via Univision, bringing together some of the brightest stars in Latin music to celebrate the industry’s finest.