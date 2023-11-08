The world is captivated by Netflix’s #1 global film ‘Locked In.’ The romantic thriller was released on November 1st, and has been viewed 17.8 million times this week. Viewer have taken over X, formerly known as Twitter, raving about the film, but critics seem to have a more negative take. Directed by Nour Wazzi, the film tells the story about Katherine, a former Hollywood actor, who wakes up in the hospital paralyzed due to a car accident and locked-in syndrome. Through her nurse, Nicky, she blinks to reveal that she believes there’s been a murder. Flashbacks show her life after adopting her late friend’s daughter, Lina, and the growing tension as Lina marries Jamie, Katherine’s chronically ill son and the heir to their manor. So who are the stars of the film? Get the know them below.

