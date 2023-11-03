What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - Nov 3

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

All The Light We Cannot See (Netlix)

The new Netflix mini-series is a curious blend of things. Directed by Shawn Levy, known for his upbeat and nostalgic work in “Stranger Things,” “Free Guy,” and “The Adam Project,” “All The Light We Cannot See” is a tone shift. Set in the final days of World War 2, the series follows the collision between a blind teenager hiding in an attic and a young Nazi soldier. It stars Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and more.

Sly (Netflix)

Sylvester Stallone’s documentary is now available to stream. “Sly” explores the life and career of Stallone, granting viewers with an intimate look at the most important characters he’s played and some of the challenges he’s faced in life.

NYAD (Netflix)

Starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, “NYAD” is based on the true story of Diana Nyad, a 60 year old woman who managed to swim 110 miles from Cuba to Florida.

Pluto (Netflix)

“Pluto” is a new anime on Netflix, based on the beloved “Astro Boy,” exploring a darker take on the story. The series is deveoped by Masao Maruyama, a member of the original “Astro Boy” production team

Invincible (Prime Video)

The first half of the second season of “Invincible” is now available to stream, continuing the adventured of Mark Grayson and Omniman.

The Blade trilogy (Hulu)

The Blade trilogy is an awesome bit of pre-superhero movies, back when they didn’t have dominion over the entertainment industry. Disney has been planning on rebooting the property for some time, attaching Marhershala Ali in the lead role. The film still hasn’t begun production, so you can watch the OG stuff on Hulu to scratch the itch.

Drag Me to Hell (Netflix)

Lastly, if you’re still feeling in the Halloween mood, “Drag Me to Hell” is now available on Netflix. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and is incredibly fun, crazy and gory, perfect to kick off the holiday season.