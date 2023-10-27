What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Oct 27

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Pain Hustlers (Netflix)

Starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, the film follows a single mother who starts working in a pharmaceutical company in order to make ends meet. Before she knows it, she’s involved in a complicated racketeering scheme.

American Horror Stories Huluween (Hulu)

To celebrate Halloween, American Horror Stories is releasing four new standalone episodes. The episodes are a part of Hulu’s Huluween event, which spotlights all manner of spooky content over the month of october.

Studio 666 (Prime Video)

“Studio 666” follows the real life band the Foo Fighters as they travel to a mysterious lodge to record their new record. Soon they encounter the paranormal, learning that the place is haunted.

The Gilded Age (Max)

Set in New York in the late 1800s, the series, created by Julian Fellowes, follows various characters in the city during a time when economies and societies were rapidly shifting.

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers” follows two political staffers who meet in the height of the Lavender scares in the ‘50s, following their evolving relationship over the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

Totally Killer (Prime Video)

Starring Kiernan Shipka and Julie Bowen, the film follows Jaime, a 17 year old who travels back in time to the ‘80s after faced with a killer famous for committing various murders in that same decade.

The Exorcist: Believer (Prime Video)

After flopping in theaters, “The Exorcist: Believer” is now available to stream. The film acts as a reboot and continuating of the epic William Friedkin original film, bringing back Ellen Burstyn to play the role once more.

Related Video: Dwayne Johnson was not happy with his new wax figure Loading the player...