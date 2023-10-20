What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Oct 20

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Neon (Netflix)

Produced by Daddy Yankee and featuring cameos from some of the biggest reggaeton stars, “Neon” follows Santi, a young guy who lives in Fort Lauderdale and dreams of making it big in reggaeton. When his song goes viral, his journey in Miami’s crowded music scene begins, following him and his two closest friends as they seek for a label that’ll change their lives.

Big Mouth (Netflix)

The seventh season of the beloved animated series is back, following various young tweens as they go through puberty.

Elite (Netflix)

“Elite” is back with a seventh season, bringing back Omar Ayuso, the actor the series launched to fame way back in its first season. Somewhere in all the drama and murder there’s also Anitta’s acting debut.

Upload (Prime Video)

“Upload” is back for a third season on Prime Video. The show is set in the near future, when people can choose to upload themselves into their preferred virtual afterlife.

Loki (Disney+)

“Loki” is back for a second season. The beloved Disney series continues Loki’s stories in parallel universes, introducing new characters and new adventures.

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Starring Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott, a woman who dreams of being a chemist but is stifled by a constrictive 1950’s society. She takes a job in a cooking show and decides its the perfect opportunity to sneak in a few lessons in chemistry for her viewers.

Cobweb (Hulu)

Lastly, if looking for a scary movie, “Cobweb” is streaming on Hulu. The story follows a family and a young boy who’s convinced there’s something hiding inside his bedroom walls.