What to watch Halloween edition: 7 movies and shows to stream — Oct 13

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today, we’re Halloween-themed, packing a mix of new and old TV shows and movies in our column that are perfect for a Friday 13th viewing.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Mike Flanagan’s Netflix partnership has been incredibly prolific and successful. “The Fall of the House of Usher” is his fourth series of the sort, taking inspiration on the Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name. It follows a rich family and the founders of a pharmaceutical empire as they start dying for mysterious reasons.

Living for the Dead (Hulu)

If you’re in the mood for reality TV, “Living for the Dead” follows five queer ghost hunters as they travel the country to explore paranormal phenomena. Fun fact: It’s produced by Kristen Stewart.

The Thing (Peacock)

A classic of the genre and one of the best movies ever made, “The Thing” is streaming on Peacock. The film stars Kurt Russell as a researcher in Antarctica battling a creature that can assume the shape of his victims.

Possession (AMC Plus, Shudder, Metrograph)

“Posession” is an incredibly terrifying horror movie, but it’s also a terrifying divorce story. Starring Isabelle Adjani in one of the best roles ever put to film, the movie follows a couple on the edge of a breakdown after the wife reveals that she’s had an affair. Things get weird.

Hellraiser (Prime Video and Hulu)

The “Hellraiser” franchise is one of the most popular horror properties in the world. Based on the novels by Clive Barker, the movies follow various unlucky people and their encounters with Cenobites, terrifying creatures that find pleasure in torturing their victims to excruciating lengths. The remake of the series is also available on Hulu, and it’s pretty good.

Let the Right One In (Prime Video)

“Let The Right One In” is one of the most inventive vampire stories. Foregoing the drama and pomposity that’s a defining pillar of these types of stories, the film follows a bullied 12-year old boy who becomes friend with a mysterious girl.

Malignant (Hulu)

“Malignant” is streaming on Max. It’s one of the most vibrant horror films made in recent years, hilarious, scary, weird and action packed.