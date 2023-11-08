‘Mean Girls’ is back: Check out the new trailer for the musical adaptation

“Mean Girls” is back, ready to teach to introduce a new generation of people to the madness of Girl World. The film, based on the Broadway musical of the same name, has just released a new trailer, showing a first look of the cast and some of the iconic scenes that have been reinterpreted for a new audience.

©Courtesy of Paramount



Tina Fey is back reprising her role

“Mean Girls” stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Renee Rapp as Regina George, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, and Anantika as Karen. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are back to reprise the roles they played in the original fim, as Mr. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

The trailer teases the plot of the film, taking advantage of the fact that likely everyone who’s watching it has seen the original story.

Could the original cast members be featured in the film?

“Mean Girls” is a stand alone story, featuring original music. Despite the changes, the upcoming film was written by Tina Fey, who wrote the original. It’s unknown if the original stars of the film will make an appearance, but Amanda Seyfriend ﻿has previously said she’d be happy to be involved in the franchise once more. “It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

Earlier this year, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Seyfried were featured in a Walmart ad set in the “Mean Girls” world, prompting an internet meltdown and an resurgence of interest in the film. The one piece that was missing was Rachel McAdams.

“Mean Girls” premieres in theaters on January 12.

