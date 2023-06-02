Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried dazzle at NYC premiere of ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland is back on our screens. The actor stars in a new miniseries titled “The Crowded Room” and attended the premiere alongside his costars Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

Holland wore a stunning green suit that he paired with a black shirt and black shoes. Seyfried wore black pants and a matching top with some silver details on it, while Rossum wore a light blue dress.

“The Crowded Room” is a thriller series following Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man that was imprisoned after being involved in a shootout in New York in the ‘70s. His story unfolds over the course of the season as he speaks with an interviewer played by Seyfriend. The series is a personal one for Holland, marking his irst time serving as a producer. “It’s interesting. You know the producing side of things was a really steep learning curve. Being on set, performing in this role, going to those dark places, while also, handling certain issues that happen every day on a film set was a little bit overwhelming,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Holland also spoke about his future in the Spider-Man franchise. “I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I’ll be there,” said Holland.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel, revealed earlier this year that they’re currently working on a new Spider-Man film. “All I will say is that we have the story,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...