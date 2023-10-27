Disney releases first look at Rachel Zegler as Snow White

Rachel Zegler is making her Disney debut. She stars as “Snow White” in the latest adaptation of the Disney classic, with the company releasing the first look of the film.

©Courtesy of Disney



Zegler as Snow White

A still of the film was released, showing Snow White surrounded by the seven dwarves. Zegler sports a black bob, almost identical to the original Disney character. The film will be directed by Marc Webb, who’s previously directed The “Amazing Spider Man” films and “500 Days of Summer.” It costars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Ansu Sabia as the Hunter, and Andrew Burnap as an original character named Jonathan.

Per previous statements, the new version of the film will be less focused on Snow White’s romance and more on Snow White and her relationship with the Dwarves, particularly when it comes to being a leader. Zegler is the first Latina to play Snow White, a decision that received some online criticism due to the changes in the source material.

The first Snow White was released in 1937 and was Disney’s first animated feature film. It kick-started Disney’s classic animated era, which were pivotal for a generation of kids.

Zegler’s Snow White was scheduled for release on March 2024. Due to ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, the release date has been pushed back an entire year. Disney’s upcoming animated film, “Elio,” has also been pushed back a year.

