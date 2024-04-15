Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor tease ‘Romeo & Juliet’ project

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor appear to be teasing a “Romeo & Juliet” production. The actors recently shared matching Instagram posts that have sent the internet in a spiral, with many believing that they’ll be taking on Shakespeare’s iconic roles in a movie, TV or stage adaptation.

Zegler and Connor shared matching posts on Instagram, with the location tagged as Verona, the Italian city that hosts the story of Romeo and Juliet, and the caption reading as a heart and a dagger emojis. Connor’s image read the letter ‘R’ while Zegler’s read the letter ‘J’.

Fans were freaking out in the comments section. “WAIT.. THERES NO WAY.. YOU AND RACHEL??! I’m so cooked” wrote a viewer. “Suddenly my name is Juliet,” wrote a second person on Connor’s post.

“Rachel playing Juliet and Maria is so ridiculously iconic,” wrote a viewer on Zegler’s post, naming some of the iconic and historic roles that Zegler has played over the course of her short but incredibly impactful career.

While fans are speculating on the nature of the project, there’s no official information that confirms the nature of the production. Earlier this year, it was announced that Diane Paulus, who’s worked on previous Broadway adaptations, would be directing a stage adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet.” Some fans believe this could be the project that Zegler and Connor are teasing.

©GettyImages



Rachel Zegler at SXSW

Zegler’s career

Rachel Zegler’s incredible talent has been recognized by Hollywood as a whole, with her working with some of the biggest names in the industry ever since her film debut in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Over the past years, she’s starred in “The Hunger Games” franchise, the DC Universe, and soon, as the first live action “Snow White.”