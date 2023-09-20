Watch Rachel Zegler’s debut in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise

Rachel Zegler is jumping into one of the world’s largest franchises. “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” which serves as a trilogy to “The Hunger Games,” has released its first trailer, teasing some of the story and showcasing Zegler and Tom Blyth as its lead stars.

Blyth and Zegler in one of the film’s stills

“Ballad” is set 64 years before the events of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss in the first Hunger Games’ films. Zegler plays a District 12 tribute called Lucy Gray Baird, while Blyth plays a young Coriolanus Snow, the villain of the original films played by Donald Sutherland. The teaser shows Snow and Gray Baird being paired together, as he’s asked to mentor her for the Hunger Games.

“The young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird,” reads the film’s logline. “But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a snake.”

Aside from showcasing her acting skills, the role of Lucy Gray Baird is a perfect opportunity for Zegler to showcase her voice. The trailer shows a snippet of a song performed by Zegler, titled “The Hanging Tree.” The song was initially performed by Jennifer Lawrence in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.” It appears like she’s singing more songs in the film.

“The Ballad of the Songbirds and the Snakes” is adapted from the novel of the same name, written by Suzanne Collins and publised in 2020. It features a talented cast, including Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis. The film premieres this November 17th and is directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed three installments of the four franchise film.

